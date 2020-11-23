NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies primarily in the United States and internationally. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NASDAQ:NCSM opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. NCS Multistage has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.05.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 51.90%. The company had revenue of $16.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NCS Multistage will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NCS Multistage stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) by 251.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,500 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.91% of NCS Multistage worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

