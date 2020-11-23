Neblio (NEBL) Price Up 1.7% This Week

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00002139 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $6.51 million and $149,635.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,128,510 coins and its circulating supply is 16,641,353 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

