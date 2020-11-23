NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $50.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NeoGenomics traded as high as $45.23 and last traded at $45.10, with a volume of 1490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.77.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NEO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.96.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

In other news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 37,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $1,410,605.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 197,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,215.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 10,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $376,691.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 197,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,283.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 797,902 shares of company stock worth $31,665,001 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 82,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 70,557 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,774,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 61,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,491.84 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $125.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

About NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.