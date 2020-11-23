Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given a $628.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been given a $628.00 target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.01% from the stock’s current price.

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.74.

Shares of NFLX opened at $490.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $504.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.73. Netflix has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.70 billion, a PE ratio of 79.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,696 shares of company stock valued at $124,028,118 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

