NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.42.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 384,134 shares of company stock valued at $39,304,098. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 129.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $75.73 on Monday. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $83.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.53 and its 200 day moving average is $69.07. The company has a market capitalization of $148.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.99%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.