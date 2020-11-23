Nexus (NXS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.59 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000979 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Nexus has a total market cap of $11.59 million and $148,633.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Nexus

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus Coin Trading

Nexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

