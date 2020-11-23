Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on NLSN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

NLSN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.92. 138,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,951,492. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -38.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $22.33.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 14.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 30,454 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 23,039 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 695,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 69,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 36,337 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 140,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the period.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

