Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

NKLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nikola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nikola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of NKLA opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.68. Nikola has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. Equities analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Trevor R. Milton acquired 41,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.91 per share, with a total value of $1,279,674.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

