No BS Crypto (NOBS) Market Capitalization Achieves $24,664.40

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last week, No BS Crypto has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. No BS Crypto has a market capitalization of $24,664.40 and $26,972.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One No BS Crypto token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get No BS Crypto alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00080841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00023035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.12 or 0.00378214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005392 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00029685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $584.50 or 0.03152487 BTC.

No BS Crypto Profile

No BS Crypto is a token. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,166,096,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 914,560,313 tokens. The official website for No BS Crypto is nobscrypto.com. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase No BS Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for No BS Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for No BS Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.