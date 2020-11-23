Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) and Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Head-To-Head Survey

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) and Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Get Nomura Research Institute alerts:

Nomura Research Institute pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Kerry Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Nomura Research Institute pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nomura Research Institute and Kerry Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nomura Research Institute $4.87 billion 4.68 $636.67 million $1.00 32.79 Kerry Group $8.11 billion 3.15 $634.48 million N/A N/A

Nomura Research Institute has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kerry Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Kerry Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nomura Research Institute and Kerry Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomura Research Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A Kerry Group 1 1 6 0 2.63

Volatility & Risk

Nomura Research Institute has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kerry Group has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nomura Research Institute and Kerry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomura Research Institute 13.13% 21.15% 12.79% Kerry Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nomura Research Institute beats Kerry Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. engages in consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform service businesses primarily in Japan. The Consulting segment offers management consulting, operational consulting, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. It is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc. The Financial IT Solutions segment provides system consulting, system development, and system management solutions, as well as shared online services for the financial institutions, including the securities, insurance, banking, asset management, and other financial sectors. The Industrial IT Solutions segment offers system consulting, system development, and system management solutions, as well as shared online services primarily for the distribution, manufacturing, service, and public sectors. The IT Platform Services segment provides IT platform solutions and information security services to external clients. It is also involved in research related to advance IT, etc. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment provides taste, nutrition, and functional ingredients technologies and solutions for the food and beverage end use markets. The Consumer Foods segment manufactures and supplies added value branded and customer branded chilled food products primarily to the Irish and the United Kingdom markets. This segment offers meat and savory products, dairy products, and meal solutions under the Denny, Fridge Raiders, Richmond, Dairygold, Strings and Things, Naked Glory, Rollover, LowLow, Charleville, Galtee, Wall's, Mattessons, and Cheestrings brand names. It also produces chilled and frozen ready meals, cooked meats, cheese products, and seasonings and functional ingredients. In addition, the company is involved in the agri business. Kerry Group plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Research Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Research Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.