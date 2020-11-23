Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has C$49.35 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$38.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James cut Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$52.24.

Get Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) alerts:

OSB stock opened at C$47.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.34. Norbord Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 20.04%.

About Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.