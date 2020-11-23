NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NorthWestern from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $58.77 on Thursday. NorthWestern has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $80.52. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.49.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.74%. On average, analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $136,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1,007.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.