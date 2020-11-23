Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the period. Novartis makes up 2.0% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $16,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Novartis by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Novartis by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVS. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.28. 21,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,889. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

