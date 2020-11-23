Nuggets (NUG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Nuggets token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 33.1% higher against the dollar. Nuggets has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $72.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nuggets alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00031190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00164861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.98 or 0.01011058 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00192892 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00096957 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 102,086.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.