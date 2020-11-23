Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the October 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00.

Get Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JTD. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 346,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 42,991 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 58,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 231,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 22,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.