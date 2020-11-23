NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 3.3% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,785,779,000 after buying an additional 929,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,565,183,000 after acquiring an additional 849,675 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,033,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $391,772,000 after purchasing an additional 558,874 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after buying an additional 516,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,622,797,000 after acquiring an additional 479,795 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.13.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal acquired 435 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $498.23 per share, with a total value of $216,730.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,485.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,654 shares of company stock worth $61,687,595 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $523.20. The stock had a trading volume of 197,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,737,436. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $540.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.18.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

