NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,576 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,785,779,000 after acquiring an additional 929,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,565,183,000 after acquiring an additional 849,675 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,033,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $391,772,000 after acquiring an additional 558,874 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after acquiring an additional 516,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,622,797,000 after acquiring an additional 479,795 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.13.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total value of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,938,565.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $5,137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,654 shares of company stock valued at $61,687,595. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $524.00. The company had a trading volume of 106,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,737,436. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $540.84 and a 200-day moving average of $448.18. The firm has a market cap of $323.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.23, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.