NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $650.00 Price Target at UBS Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. 140166 lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $537.13.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $523.51 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $540.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The company has a market cap of $323.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.23, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total value of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,938,565.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,654 shares of company stock valued at $61,687,595. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $172,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

