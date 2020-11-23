NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $665.00 Price Target at Bank of America

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $650.00 to $665.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NVDA. BidaskClub lowered shares of NVIDIA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark raised shares of NVIDIA to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $623.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $537.13.

Shares of NVDA opened at $523.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $540.84 and its 200-day moving average is $448.18. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The firm has a market cap of $323.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total transaction of $27,524,949.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,654 shares of company stock valued at $61,687,595 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NVIDIA by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $661,582,000 after acquiring an additional 195,455 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,167 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

