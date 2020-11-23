NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $520.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (up from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $537.13.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $523.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $323.01 billion, a PE ratio of 96.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $540.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.18.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal bought 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $498.23 per share, for a total transaction of $216,730.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,485.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,654 shares of company stock worth $61,687,595. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

