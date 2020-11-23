Obyte (GBYTE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.02 Million

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Obyte has a market capitalization of $17.02 million and $4,747.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for about $22.59 or 0.00123457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and UPbit. During the last week, Obyte has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000386 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000149 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000406 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Obyte Profile

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,681 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

