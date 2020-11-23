Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.21. 5,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,534. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.20. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.80 and a 12-month high of $213.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.25.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

