ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,150,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the October 15th total of 27,180,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of -685.83, a P/E/G ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $218,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,861,572.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $219,592.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,162,513 shares of company stock valued at $29,639,016 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.5% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.02.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.