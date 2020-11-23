Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Short Interest Up 15.4% in October

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 407,500 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the October 15th total of 353,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 110.1 days.

ONEXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Onex from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Onex from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Onex from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Onex from $85.60 to $91.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

OTCMKTS ONEXF opened at $52.45 on Monday. Onex has a fifty-two week low of $25.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.01 and a beta of 1.50.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

