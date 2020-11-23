Oppenheimer Increases Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target to $48.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSIQ. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $44.86.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $914.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $729,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth about $632,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,843,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,660,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

