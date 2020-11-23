Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Raised by South State CORP.

South State CORP. raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,523 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL opened at $55.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $167.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.68.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.