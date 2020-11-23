Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCLDY opened at $12.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71. Orica has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $16.03.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining, civil tunneling, quarrying, construction, and oil and gas markets.

