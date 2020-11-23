OST Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last Week (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. OST has a market cap of $7.55 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OST has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One OST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00081235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00023178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.24 or 0.00377410 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $581.58 or 0.03170177 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00029143 BTC.

OST Profile

OST is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom. OST’s official website is ost.com.

OST Token Trading

OST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

