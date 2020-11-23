PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.69.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCAR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $584,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. Insiders have sold 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111 in the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $88.62. 29,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,355. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.85.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

