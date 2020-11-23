Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on PACB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of PACB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,870. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -45.39 and a beta of 1.70. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. The business had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 1,304,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $18,586,959.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,093,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,587,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,542,729 shares of company stock worth $22,535,925. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,844,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,868,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613,288 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,248,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,977,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,816,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

