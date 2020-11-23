Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pandion Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on developing modular proteins, antibodies and bispecifics for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Pandion Therapeutics Inc. is based in North Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PAND. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Pandion Therapeutics stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.13. Pandion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $27.75.

Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). On average, analysts anticipate that Pandion Therapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Becker purchased 15,197 shares of Pandion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $232,818.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Pandion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Pandion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Pandion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Pandion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Pandion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,801,000.

Pandion Therapeutics Company Profile

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprised of an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

