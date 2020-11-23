Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Party City Holdco stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.16. Party City Holdco has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.56. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 62.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Party City Holdco will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Grant Conroy acquired 10,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $29,434.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,070.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $1,572,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,263,031 shares of company stock worth $2,589,152 over the last quarter. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 136.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,078,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,873 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 426.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 93,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 138.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,126 shares during the period. 42.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.