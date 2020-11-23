Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Bought by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 241,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 1.03% of Patrick Industries worth $13,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $99,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,502.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $111,200.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 286,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,209,869.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

PATK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Patrick Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised Patrick Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $61.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $69.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $700.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.50 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

