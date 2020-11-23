Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $350.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $290.00.

PAYC has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $441.00 to $457.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Paycom Software from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $354.60.

PAYC stock opened at $392.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $372.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 130.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $419.98.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.55, for a total transaction of $2,980,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total value of $369,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,000 shares of company stock worth $141,619,120 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 108.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,971,000 after acquiring an additional 383,268 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 36.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,761,000 after acquiring an additional 345,217 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $100,454,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 424.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 345,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,122,000 after acquiring an additional 279,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 465.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,285,000 after purchasing an additional 251,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

