PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 40.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in PayPal by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 166,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,802,000 after purchasing an additional 52,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $196.06. 284,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,958,710. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $215.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.68. The company has a market capitalization of $225.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.05.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,335,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,028 shares of company stock worth $17,170,521 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

