Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.161 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend payment by 24.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Pembina Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 124.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.7%.

PBA opened at $24.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.31.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

