Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PBA. ValuEngine raised Pembina Pipeline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform market weight rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.31.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 94.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 162,391 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

