PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Upgraded at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PFLT. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. TheStreet raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.88.

PFLT opened at $10.32 on Thursday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $12.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $400.11 million, a PE ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.76.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 9.02%. Equities analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

