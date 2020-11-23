PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Raised to “Buy” at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Compass Point currently has $4.75 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $3.50.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PNNT. BidaskClub upgraded PennantPark Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PennantPark Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $4.26 on Thursday. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.61 million, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,611,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 48,385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 158,587 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 621,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,171 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 559.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 182,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

