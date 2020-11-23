PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $26,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 13.9% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.58. The stock had a trading volume of 40,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.58 and its 200 day moving average is $135.62. The firm has a market cap of $198.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

