PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Cut by United Bank

United Bank lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.9% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Truist increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.63. The company had a trading volume of 33,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224,156. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.62. The stock has a market cap of $198.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

