Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRGO. TheStreet cut Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Perrigo alerts:

PRGO stock opened at $47.91 on Monday. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.21.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 4,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.91 per share, with a total value of $211,095.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Perrigo by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 314,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,421,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter valued at $570,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 104.5% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 65,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 33,448 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 3.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.