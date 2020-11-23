Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th.

Perrigo has raised its dividend by 41.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Perrigo has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Perrigo to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $48.11 on Monday. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Perrigo news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.91 per share, for a total transaction of $211,095.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,343.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRGO. ValuEngine downgraded Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.