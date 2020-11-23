Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Raises Dividend to $1.79 Per Share

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.793 per share on Tuesday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This is an increase from Persimmon’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

Shares of PSMMY stock opened at $76.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.49. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.65.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSMMY shares. Simmons restated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Persimmon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

