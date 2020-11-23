PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:PECGF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:PECGF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PECGF opened at $1.67 on Thursday. PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $1.67.

PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad Company Profile

PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, an investment holding company, manufactures and markets a range of chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Olefins and Derivatives, and Fertilisers and Methanol. It produces and sells ammonia, syngas, carbon monoxide, urea, methanol, methyl tertiary butyl ether, propylene, n-butane, paraxylene, benzene, and other by-products.

