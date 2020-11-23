Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.70 on Thursday. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average is $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,980,372,000 after buying an additional 3,464,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,111,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,867,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,264 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,996,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,887,000 after acquiring an additional 143,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,895,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,645,000 after acquiring an additional 613,967 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

