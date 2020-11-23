Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by South State CORP.

South State CORP. increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 25.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE:PM opened at $76.30 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average of $75.02. The firm has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.55.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.