Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,287. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of -22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $118.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.18.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

