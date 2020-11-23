Piper Sandler Boosts American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target to $29.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AEL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James cut American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $798.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.44 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

In related news, Director David S. Mulcahy acquired 10,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $195,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 118,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,851.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 104.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth $51,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 572.3% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1,578.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.