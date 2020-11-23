Piper Sandler Raises Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $43.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.88.

ZION stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.68. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

In other news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

